Dharmendra Net Worth: How Much The Veteran Actor Has Built Over Six Decades Of Bollywood Glory

Dharmendra Net Worth: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Indian Cinema”, has passed away, marking the end of an era for Hindi film lovers. One of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema, Dharmendra’s charisma, warmth, and magnetic screen presence made him an icon across generations.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to pay tribute, posting an emotional message on Instagram. Calling Dharmendra “a bonafide Legend,” Johar praised the actor’s unmatched charm, kindness, and the love he showered on everyone around him. “His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe,” Johar wrote, adding that the industry now faces “a gaping hole… a space that can never be filled.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, remembering Dharmendra as an extraordinary artist and an epitome of humility. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema,” he wrote. “A phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role, admired equally for his simplicity and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”

A Six-Decade-Long Illustrious Career

Dharmendra’s cinematic journey began with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. Over more than six decades, he appeared in over 300 films, spanning romance, drama, action, and comedy. His title as Bollywood’s “He-Man” came from his celebrated action roles, though he was equally adored for his romantic and emotional performances.

In recent years, Dharmendra continued to captivate audiences with memorable appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). His enduring influence remains a source of inspiration for countless artists.

He received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his distinguished contribution to Indian cinema.

Dharmendra Net Worth And Properties

Beyond films, Dharmendra also found success as a businessman, with his personal net worth estimated between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, and the Deol family’s combined wealth reportedly exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, as per a report by Mint. According to Livemint, citing a CA Knowledge report, Dharmendra owns properties worth over Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra. A sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, valued at several crores,is known for its luxury interiors, horses, and farming facilities.

Upcoming Film and Legacy

Dharmendra’s next big-screen appearance is slated in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia. The film is scheduled for release in December 2025, and fans have eagerly anticipated seeing him once again on screen.

Born on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, Ludhiana district of Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol came from a traditional Jat Sikh family. He completed his schooling at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, and studied at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, before ending his formal education after the 12th standard. His passion for acting, however, paved the way for one of the most storied film careers in Indian history.

Across the country and the film industry, tributes have poured in for the legendary actor. Colleagues, admirers, and fans alike are mourning the loss of a star whose light illuminated Indian cinema for more than half a century.