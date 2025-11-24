Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, celebrated for six decades as Hindi cinema’s “He-Man,” died on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence. He was 89. An official medical cause is still awaited as the family has yet to issue an official statement. Veteran Actor passed away at home after weeks of fluctuating health. His death comes just weeks before his 90th birthday in December.

Timeline of Dharmendra’s Health Concern

The iconic actor of Indian cinema, Dharmendra, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated on November 13, triggering widespread concern among fans and prompting a steady stream of celebrity visitors. Sunny Deol arrived at the hospital late in the night to check on his father, while Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ameesha Patel, and others also visited as the family confirmed he was stable and under observation, urging the public to pray for his recovery and respect their privacy. This followed his earlier October 31 hospitalisation, which his team described as a routine check-up to Hindustan Times, emphasising there was “no cause for concern” and attributing the public panic to someone spotting him during his usual medical tests.

Fake Death Rumour

Soon after his hospitalisation, false death rumours flooded social media, escalating confusion and distress among fans. Reacting swiftly, Esha Deol publicly dismissed the misinformation and confirmed that her father was stable and recovering, urging people to stop spreading unverified news. She issued a strong statement calling out the “media overdrive,” writing, “MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPA’S SPEEDY RECOVERY.” As the rumours circulated, visuals later showed family members arriving at Dharmendra’s residence.

Amid growing concern over Dharmendra’s condition, Hema Malini informed fans that the veteran actor was being kept at Breach Candy Hospital strictly for observation. She reassured the public that he was under continuous monitoring and surrounded by family, while urging everyone to pray for his recovery. In her message, she thanked supporters for their concern and shared a throwback photo of Dharmendra flashing his trademark hearty laugh, a reminder of the spirit his loved ones were hoping to see return.

In one of the paparazzi clips circulating at the time, Bobby Deol was seen exiting the hospital after visiting his father.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Dr. Rajiv Sharma told IANS that the star left the facility “fully satisfied” after receiving the treatment he needed. He stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

ANI previously quoted close family members as saying, "Dharmendra will undergo home treatment under the supervision of a doctor in an ICU."

Dharmendra Hospital Video

A deeply personal video of Dharmendra surfaced online and went viral, triggering widespread anger over the invasion of his privacy. The footage showed the veteran actor lying on a hospital bed, surrounded by his visibly emotional sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with grandsons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seated beside him, highlighting the gravity of the moment. In the aftermath, Sunny Deol, already distressed by the situation, was seen losing his temper at the paparazzi in Mumbai as Dharmendra continued recovering at home following his discharge from Breach Candy Hospital.

Dharmendra Ji's Demise

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, aged 89, has passed away. Sources close to IANS confirmed the news, prompting a wave of grief across the film industry and among millions of fans who had been following his condition.

On the work front, Dharmendra’s final screen appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He is now set to be seen next in Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead with debutant Simar Bhatia. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat play key roles in the film, which is scheduled for release on December 25.