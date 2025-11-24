Dharmendra Passes Away: CM Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar And Other Karnataka Leaders Mourn Iconic Actor

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries from the state mourned the death of legendary actor of Indian cinema Dharmendra on Monday.

Taking to X, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Deeply grieved by the demise of veteran actor Shri Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons. His unforgettable performances, humane screen presence and decades of contribution to film culture have left an indelible mark on generations."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace and his legacy continue to inspire," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra ji. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay filmed in our own Ramanagara to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji, an icon of the Indian film industry. His endearing and charismatic presence on screen touched the hearts of millions across generations.

Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and countless fans. May they find strength during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji. His grace, strength and unforgettable work shaped the story of Indian cinema. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and countless fans. His legacy will live on in every generation. Om Shanti."