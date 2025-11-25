Advertisement
DHARMENDRA

Dharmendra’s Demise: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Visit Juhu Residence To Offer Condolences

Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. 

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 06:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
Dharmendra’s Demise: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Visit Juhu Residence To Offer Condolences(Source: X)

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at the house of the late actor Dharmendra to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

 The two were spotted outside the late actor’s house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday. They got out of their car, and were quickly escorted by the security personnel amid heavy security deployment.

Alia shared the screen with the late actor in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was helmed by her mentor, Karan Johar.

Music composer Anu Malik was also spotted at the late actor’s residence on Tuesday.

Also Read: 'Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De...' Dharmendra’s Last Heartfelt Final Video Message Surfaces After His Death - WATCH

Dharmendra, who was earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. He was recovering at his Juhu residence. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. However, he passed away on Monday.

He was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

