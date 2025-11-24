Dharmendra’s Family Tree: A Closer Look At His Children, Grandchildren And The Iconic Deol Dynasty

New Delhi: Bollywood mourns the loss of one of its most iconic stars, Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Indian Cinema,” who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Born on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab, Dharmendra’s journey from a small-town boy to a cinematic legend spanned over six decades. He made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to feature in more than 300 films, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His memorable performances in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Haqeeqat, Guddi, The Burning Train, and Dharam Veer earned him widespread acclaim and the affectionate title of “He-Man” for his rugged charm and action-packed roles.

Recognised for his immense contribution to the arts, Dharmendra was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Early Life and Inspiration

Born into a Punjabi Jat family, Dharmendra’s father was a schoolteacher. His ancestral village, Dangon near Ludhiana, remained close to his heart throughout his life. Inspired by legendary actor Dilip Kumar, he pursued his dream of acting and became one of Bollywood’s most adored stars.

Dharmendra Family Tree

Dharmendra’s personal life was equally in the spotlight. He was married twice and had six children and 13 grandchildren, forming one of Bollywood’s most celebrated dynasties.

Marriage to Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19. The couple had four children:

Sunny Deol: Debuted with Betaab (1983) and starred in hits like Ghayal, Border, and Damini. He later turned director with Dillagi. Married to Pooja (Lynda) Deol, they have two sons: Karan Deol (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas) and Rajveer Deol.

Bobby Deol: Known for films like Gupt, Soldier, and the web series Aashram. Married to Tanya Ahuja, they have two sons: Aryaman and Dharam Deol.

Also Read | Dharmendra Net Worth: How Much The Veteran Actor Has Built Over Six Decades Of Bollywood Glory

Vijayta Deol: Married to Vivek Gill, with two children, Prerna and Sahil Gill.

Ajeeta Deol: Lives in the USA with her husband, Dr. Kiran Chaudhri and has two daughters, Dr Nikita Mina and Dr Prianka Chaudhri.

Marriage to Hema Malini

Dharmendra fell in love with actress Hema Malini during the filming of Sholay and married her in 1980. The couple has two daughters:

Esha Deol: Actor and trained classical dancer, married to entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani; they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani.

Ahana Deol: A trained Odissi dancer, married to Vaibhav Vohra; they have twin daughters, Astraia and Adea, and a son, Darien.

Extended Family in Films

The cinematic legacy extends beyond Dharmendra himself. His younger brother, Ajit Singh Deol, was also an actor and producer. Dharmendra’s nephew, Abhay Deol, has earned critical acclaim for films such as Socha Na Tha, Dev.D, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era in Bollywood, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances, a sprawling cinematic family, and a generation of fans who continue to celebrate his timeless charm and charisma.