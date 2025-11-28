Advertisement
DHARMENDRA

Dharmendra’s Final Punjabi Poem From Ikkis Unveiled, Expresses Longing For His Village

The makers of the film Ikkis have unveiled a special Punjabi poem penned and recited by the late veteran actor Dharmendra, which expresses a heartfelt longing for his village.

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 01:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Dharmendra’s Final Punjabi Poem From Ikkis Unveiled, Expresses Longing For His Village(Source: Movie poster)

Mumbai: The makers of Dharmendra’s last film, “Ikkis” have unveiled the final poem penned by the veteran actor.

 The clip features a special Punjabi poem written and recited by Dharmendra in the upcoming movie. Titled “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa,” the poem beautifully reflects his longing and romantic nostalgia for his beloved pind (village). Sharing the emotional poem on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Aj bhi ji karda hai, Pind apne nu jaanwa.” Dharamji was the true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is like a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Ikkis - produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, and directed by National Award-winner Sriram Raghavan — the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Releasing in cinemas on 25th December. #Ikkis #IkkisOn25th.”

The clip serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late veteran actor, who passed away on November 24. In the film, Dharmendra plays the father of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Agastya Nanda takes on the role of Arun Khetarpal, the heroic soldier martyred at 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar in the Indo-Pak war.

Also Read: Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Salman Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar Honour Legacy Of Veteran Actor

For his exceptional bravery, Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honor at the time. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. “Ikkis” marks Dharmendra's last cinematic appearance on the big screen. The legendary actor passed away on the same day the makers unveiled his character poster.

The poster was captioned, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

