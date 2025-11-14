Dharmendra’s Old Photo With Kamini Kaushal Resurfaces After Veteran Actress’ Death At 98

New Delhi: Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passed away on Friday at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the golden era of Indian cinema. Soon after the news of her demise broke, an old photograph of her with Dharmendra began circulating widely on social media. The Sholay actor had originally shared this nostalgic picture on Instagram a few years ago.

The black-and-white photo captures a young Dharmendra shaking hands with Kamini Kaushal during what he described as their very first meeting. Both are seen smiling warmly. The two actors worked together in the film Shaheed.

In the caption of the post, shared four years ago, Dharmendra wrote: "Meri zindagi ki, pehli film SHAHEED ki heroine Kamini Kaushal ke saath pehli mulaqat ki pehli tasvir… Donon ke chehron par musarrat… ikk pyaar bhari introduction."

(“The first picture from my first meeting with the heroine of my first film Shaheed, Kamini Kaushal. There is happiness on both our faces — a loving introduction.”)

However, his caption had left many confused at the time. Dharmendra did not act in the 1948 film Shaheed; instead, it appears he meant that Shaheed was the first film he ever watched, not one he featured in.

Released in 1948, Shaheed starred Dilip Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Chandra Mohan, and Leela Chitnis, with music by Ghulam Haider. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of that year and also marked the final screen appearance of actor Chandra Mohan. Directed by Ramesh Saigal, the film portrayed India’s struggle for independence.

Kamini Kaushal’s cinematic journey spanned more than seven decades. She appeared in over 90 films, known for her expressive acting and graceful screen presence. Her debut film Neecha Nagar made international history by winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946.

She went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Arzoo, and Biraj Bahu. Her filmography also includes acclaimed titles like Do Bhai, Ziddi, Paras, Jailor, Aabroo, Jhanjar, Night Club, and Godaan, each reflecting her remarkable ability to bring depth and emotion to her roles.

Kamini Kaushal leaves behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and film lovers.