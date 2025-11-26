Dharmendra’s Passes Away At 89: What The Legendary Actor Leaves Behind - Six Children, A Massive Rs 335-Crore Estate And...

New Delhi: Bollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most enduring legends. Dharmendra, the beloved “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness.

With a career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, he was regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most charismatic and influential stars. Beyond the screen, he built a powerful business empire valued between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, adding another remarkable layer to his legacy.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. He was also a grandfather to 13 grandchildren. Known for his warmth and deep affection for his family, he remained closely connected to all of them until his final days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra's Last Film

Even in his late 80s, Dharmendra continued to work actively in the industry. His last appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), where he played Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather. His next film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated for release soon, giving fans one final chance to witness his magic on screen.

Also Read | 'Bhagwan Aapko Lambi Sehat De...' Dharmendra’s Last Heartfelt Final Video Message Surfaces After His Death - WATCH

Throughout his illustrious career, Dharmendra delivered timeless performances in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, Satyakam, Jugnu, Loafer, and Seeta Aur Geeta. His combination of charm, versatility, and commanding presence earned him widespread admiration and the unforgettable moniker of Bollywood’s “He-Man.”

Dharmendra's Net Worth

Outside films, Dharmendra proved to be a sharp businessman. According to GQ India, his wealth, estimated between Rs 335 crore and Rs 450 crore, stemmed from a mix of real estate holdings, restaurant ventures, film production, and long-term investments. His 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse, detailed in a Mint report, was one of his most prized assets, featuring sprawling gardens, horses, wellness spaces, and farming zones. Plans to develop a luxury resort with 30 cottages on part of this land were reportedly in discussion.

He also owned several commercial and residential properties across Maharashtra valued at over Rs 17 crore, along with additional agricultural land. His love for automobiles was well-known; his garage included luxury models like the Mercedes-Benz SL500 and Range Rover Evoque, alongside sentimental classics such as a Fiat he bought in 1960.

Dharmendra ventured into hospitality with themed eateries like Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man, which became popular for their nostalgic tribute to his screen persona. In the film world, he expanded his creative influence by producing movies such as Yamla Pagla Deewana.

From earning Rs 51 for his debut film to building a multi-crore empire, Dharmendra’s journey remains one of the most inspiring success stories in Indian cinema. As India bids farewell, he is remembered not only for his legendary performances but also for his business acumen, humility, and the deep family values he cherished.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy defined by cinema, entrepreneurship, and an enduring connection with generations of fans. His name will continue to shine brightly—not just in film history but in the hearts and memories of those whose lives he touched.