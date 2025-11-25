Advertisement
DHARMENDRA'S DEATH

Dharmendra’s Quiet Goodbye: Why Bollywood’s He-Man Was Not Given A State Funeral

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 due to prolonged health issues. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dharmendra’s Quiet Goodbye: Why Bollywood’s He-Man Was Not Given A State Funeral(Source: X)

New Delhi: Bollywood’s He-Man, Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89. The veteran actor had been hospitalised a couple of weeks ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery. He was reportedly receiving treatment at home when he breathed his last.

Dharmendra was inching towards his 90th birthday, but the beloved star passed away on November 25.

The Bollywood icon was given an unexpectedly quiet farewell. His funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, where heartbroken fans gathered for a final glimpse of their favourite superstar, eyes filled with tears.

Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, laid him to rest in a private final rites ceremony.

Why Was There No State Funeral for Dharmendra?

The patriarch of the Deol family was widely expected to receive a funeral with full state honours. Dharmendra was not only a legendary actor but also a former Member of Parliament, having served in the 15th Lok Sabha as the BJP representative from Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency. He was also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan.

Several reports suggested that the Sholay actor was likely to be accorded a gun salute in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. However, according to reports, the Deol family chose not to proceed with a state funeral.

The last actor to be accorded a state funeral was the veteran Indian actor, Manoj Kumar, who was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on April 5, 2025.

Who Is Given a State Funeral?

A state funeral is reserved for individuals whose work and public service have left a deep and lasting impact on the nation. It is an honour typically extended to eminent personalities, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions to their field or to the country at large.

Such funerals follow a formal protocol and are conducted with full ceremonial respect. These may include a gun salute, the tricolour draped over the coffin, and opportunities for the public to pay their respects. The ceremony symbolises not only the individual’s achievements but also the collective grief of the nation.

There is no single fixed rulebook for who receives a state funeral. The decision is guided by precedent, administrative guidelines, and—most importantly—the discretion of the government. State authorities assess the person’s legacy, stature, and influence on society. The Chief Minister, along with senior cabinet members and officials, deliberates on whether the honour is appropriate, often keeping public sentiment in mind.

Before a state funeral is approved, detailed discussions are held within the state leadership to determine if the individual meets the criteria for such a high honour.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis is slated to hit theatres on December 25. In the Sriram Raghavan directorial, he appears as the father of Agastya Nanda.

