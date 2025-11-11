Dharmendra Throwback Trivia: When Hema Malini Revealed 'Dharmendra Is A Very Emotional Person'

Mumbai: Veteran actress Hema Malini had once opened up about her husband, actor Dharmendra’s emotional side. She revealed that behind his strong and charming persona lies a sensitive heart.

During her old appearance on the talk show ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,’ Hema shared that Dharmendra often gets teary-eyed watching old videos and moments featuring her and their daughter, Esha Deol.

Hema Malini appeared on the show along with her daughter Esha Deol. During the conversation, host Farooq Shaikh asked Esha whether her father, Dharmendra, watches her films. Esha replied that he had seen some of her promos and lovingly remarked that she still looked like a child—adding that he thought she looked like a doll. When asked if Dharmendra watches all her movies, Esha admitted she hadn’t asked him yet. At this point, Hema interjected with a smile, saying, “You know the problem is, he won’t watch them. He gets very emotional. Whenever I show him our dance videos, he starts tearing up. He’s a very emotional person — I don’t think he can sit through the whole film.”

The 'Sholay' actor also made a special appearance in the episode via video and took a moment to praise Hema Malini. During his interaction, Dharmendra fondly confessed that he is a very emotional person. Praising Hema, He said, “I am in this industry for the last 40 years. In these 40 years, I have worked with many heroes. But there was no beautiful woman, the pretty woman on this silver screen. I can't say before you, but after you, I couldn't find anyone. And you really ruled the silver screen for more than three decades. You are a picture of dignity.

“You are non-demanding. You have never harmed anyone. Because I am an extremely emotional person, so I can say you have sacrificed a lot to give happiness to everyone around you sometime at the cost of your own emotion,” added Dharmendra.

For the unversed, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 in a quiet nikah ceremony, a union that stirred considerable controversy at the time. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to four children—Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta, and Vijaya.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story blossomed in the 1970s while they were working together on “Tum Haseen Main Jawan.” The two went on to deliver several hit films, and during this time, Dharmendra reportedly fell in love with Hema, even though he was already married and had children.