DHARMENDRA'S HEALTH LIVE UPDATES

Dharmendra's Health News: Noted Actor's Cousin & Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update

Dharmendra's Health News: The veteran actor, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 11:59 AM IST|Source: IANS
Dharmendra's Health News: Noted Actor's Cousin & Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares UpdatePic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was taken to his home after his discharge from the hospital, his cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa paid a visit to him.

Guddu spoke with the media stationed outside the actor’s home in the Juhu area of Mumbai briefly after meeting him, and said, “He is doing fine. I can’t say anything further, I don’t know much about it”.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital for breathlessness. He received visits from his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, as well as film stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited the hospital.

The veteran actor, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday. Hospital sources confirmed that the actor will continue treatment at home.

On Wednesday, Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital addressed the media, as he said, “Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home”.

In a statement, his son, actor Sunny Deol’s team also confirmed the same, as they said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you”.

The actor’s health status has sparked a frenzy among his fans, and the media, which also led to confusion at many instances. While the rumours about his demise kept doing rounds, his wife Hema Malini, his elder son Sunny Deol’s team and daughter Esha Deol refuted these rumours saying the actor is responding well to the treatment. Esha Deol also pulled up the media for being in an overdrive to spread “false news”.

