Dhruandhar 2: Who was Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani? Meet Bimal Oberoi, actor behind the character who debuted with THIS Daler Mehndi song

New Delhi: Dhurandhar continues to dominate the charts, earning praise for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. As the buzz grows, fans are increasingly curious about the real-life inspirations behind its characters and the actors who brought them to life.

One such name grabbing attention is Bimal Oberoi, who portrayed Shirani in the franchise. Many viewers believe his character draws inspiration from Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, sparking further interest in both the actor and the real-life figure.

Who Is Bimal Oberoi?

Bimal Oberoi is a seasoned actor and producer who has been part of several notable Bollywood and OTT projects. He was involved in the production of PK and has appeared in films and series such as Tiger 3, Panipat, Bard of Blood, and Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy. He also backed the Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Kinng.

Interestingly, Oberoi’s journey in the entertainment industry began in an unexpected way , through music. He made his on-screen debut in Daler Mehndi’s iconic 1997 track Ho Jayegi Balle Balle.

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Oberoi recalled his early association with the singer, calling him a “friend, brother, and mentor.” He shared that their friendship began in the early 1990s, around the release of Mehndi’s album Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Oberoi revealed that Mehndi supported him financially during his initial days in Mumbai. “He gave me 12 cheques of Rs 10,000 each for a year and said, ‘this is your monthly expense, now start your journey,’” he said.

He further recounted how he landed a role in Ho Jayegi Balle Balle: “I had just gone along for the shoot. The directors offered me a part, Paaji agreed, and I ended up playing a main role in the video. The song became a huge hit.”

While the makers of Dhurandhar have not officially confirmed any real-life inspirations, many viewers believe that Bimal Oberoi’s character bears resemblance to Sherani’s profile.

Who Was Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani?

Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani was a prominent Pakistani Islamic scholar and politician.

Born into a Pashtun family of the Shirani tribe in Zhob, Balochistan, he was the son of Malik Masoom Khan, a tribal leader who also delivered sermons at the local Jama Masjid.

Sherani had a long political career and served as a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly from 1988 to May 2018. He also held the position of Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology from 2010 to 2016.

He later founded the Rabita Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a breakaway faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), following differences with leader Fazal-ur-Rehman. Over the years, he remained active in religious and political movements, including the Khatme Nabuwwat movement, and was even jailed during Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law.

Last year, at the age of 92, Sherani made headlines for his second marriage.