Dhurandhar 2 actor Mustafa Ahmed reacts to propaganda claims: 'Kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the…'

New Delhi: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is breaking records since its release and receiving massive praise for the performances of its cast. While audiences and industry insiders have appreciated the sequel, a section of netizens has labelled the film as “propaganda.”

Amid the growing online debate, actor Mustafa Ahmed, who plays Rizwan, has weighed in, defending the film’s intention.

Speaking about the propaganda claims, Mustafa, who portrayed Ranveer Singh’s right-hand man, Rizwan, in Dhurandhar 2, said, “Ek insaan ka propaganda, dusre insaan ka agenda hota hai. Mera naam Mustafa Ahmed hai. Aditya ji ko mere saath kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai? Woh agar kisi propaganda ki taraf ja rahe hain, toh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the. Itna koi kisi ke liye kyun karega? Agar kisi ka agenda hai, main sabki respect karta hoon.”

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(One person’s propaganda is another person’s agenda. My name is Mustafa Ahmed. Why would Aditya ji need to work with me? If he were really pushing some propaganda, he could have cast someone like Mukesh or Mahesh too. Why would anyone go to such lengths for someone? If someone has an agenda, I respect everyone’s views.)

He further emphasised that he has not compromised his conscience, as some people claim. He said, “Main kahin pe bhi jaakar, jaise log bolte hain ki apne fame ke liye zameer bech diya ya kuch, maine aisa kuch nahi kiya. Main bas apni baat kar sakta hoon, apne tareeke se bol sakta hoon, aur apne liye bol sakta hoon. Is kirdaar ne aisa kuch nahi kiya, na hi maine apne aas-paas aisa kuch dekha jiske liye mujhe laga ho ki yeh sahi nahi hai.”

(Wherever I go, people say things like I sold my conscience for fame, but I haven’t done anything like that. I can only speak for myself, in my own way, and for my own choices. This character hasn’t done anything like that either, nor have I seen anything around me that made me feel this was wrong.)

Who is Mustafa Ahmed?

Mustafa is a celebrity trainer-turned-actor who has worked with several A-list stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, and Vicky Kaushal. He began his acting journey with a small role in Yami Gautam’s Dhoom Dhaam and has now gained wider attention with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fitness has always been his passion.

About Dhurandhar 2: Cast and release

Almost the entire Indian film industry has expressed its views after watching the sequel to the spy thriller. Renowned filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, along with A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, have praised the filmmaker, his craft, and the performances.

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film clashed at the box office with Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu outing Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19, 2026.