Dhurandhar 2: Did Uzair Baloch really behead Arshad Pappu and play football with his severed head? The chilling real story behind the film’s most brutal scene

New Delhi: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been drawing strong reactions from audiences, with many praising its gripping narrative while others question the graphic violence shown on screen.

One of the film’s most disturbing moments, a character kicking around a severed head has especially sparked debate. What makes it even more unsettling is that the sequence is believed to be inspired by real events.

The real story behind the horror

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The film’s narrative borrows from the violent gang rivalries of Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi once known for its intense turf wars. At the centre of one of its most brutal episodes was gangster Uzair Baloch.

By the early 2010s, Uzair had risen to prominence following the death of his associate Rehman Dakait, becoming one of the most feared figures in the region.

In March 2013, his long-standing rivalry with Arshad Pappu reached a violent turning point.

The abduction and killing

According to multiple reports, Arshad Pappu was abducted along with his brother Yasir Arafat and aide Shera Pathan from Karachi’s Defence area, where they had reportedly gone for a gathering.

They were taken to Lyari, an area controlled by rival factions. What followed was hours of brutal assault.

Accounts suggest the victims were tied up, beaten with heavy objects, and subjected to prolonged torture. Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan were killed first.

Pappu’s fate, however, was far more gruesome. He was eventually beheaded.

The chilling detail

Several reports and eyewitness accounts later claimed that Pappu’s severed head was kicked around by his attackers “like a football” — a detail that has since become one of the most talked-about aspects of the case.

His body, along with that of his brother, was allegedly dragged through the streets before being set on fire, with remains disposed of later.

A revenge-driven crime

The killing was not seen as random violence but as an act of revenge.

Years earlier, Uzair Baloch’s father had reportedly been kidnapped and killed, with Pappu widely believed to be responsible. That incident is often cited as the trigger for the eventual retaliation.

Over time, Uzair consolidated power in Lyari, and by 2013, the rivalry had escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Crime, politics and Lyari

The violence in Lyari was not limited to gang rivalries. It was deeply intertwined with political affiliations and territorial control.

Different groups were often linked to competing political interests, blurring the lines between organised crime and political influence. The killing of Pappu significantly shifted the balance of power in the area.

Questions around the investigation

The case also raised serious concerns about law enforcement.

Reports suggested that the attackers may have used uniforms resembling those of security forces, leading to questions about impersonation or possible complicity.

Over the years, several police officials were named in connection with the case, while legal proceedings moved slowly. Witnesses turning hostile and delays in trials further complicated the pursuit of justice.

A trail of violence continued

In the years that followed, individuals linked to the case — including police personnel — were themselves targeted and killed in separate incidents.

Investigators believed these attacks were tied to ongoing gang rivalries and the fallout from the 2013 killing.

How the film portrays it

In Dhurandhar 2, the story takes inspiration from these events, dramatising the brutality for cinematic effect.

The film depicts a powerful gangster’s rise and fall, culminating in a sequence where he is captured, tortured, and killed in an extremely graphic manner.

One particular scene — where the antagonist kicks a severed head — mirrors the real-life accounts that have circulated for years.

Actor speaks on the disturbing scene

Actor Danish Pandor, who plays the role inspired by Uzair, said in an interview that reading about the real-life incident itself was disturbing.

“Even reading about it made me wonder how someone could do something like that,” he said, adding that filming the sequence required intense emotional immersion.

He also revealed that he sustained a minor injury while shooting the scene.

What happened to Uzair Baloch

Following the incident, Uzair Baloch faced multiple criminal cases. He reportedly fled Pakistan, was later arrested abroad, and brought back to face trial.

In 2020, he was sentenced in one of several cases against him. His name continues to be associated with one of the most violent phases in Lyari’s history.

A story that refuses to fade

The killing of Arshad Pappu did not end with the crime itself. It triggered years of retaliation, legal battles, and unanswered questions.

Today, the story lives on not just in court records and news archives, but also in popular culture — now reimagined on the big screen.