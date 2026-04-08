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NewsEntertainmentPeopleDhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's first reaction on winning 'National Awards': 'Always prepared...'
ADITYA DHAR

Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's first reaction on winning 'National Awards': 'Always prepared...'

'Dhurandhar' franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's first reaction on winning 'National Awards': 'Always prepared...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is riding high on the success of his latest outing - Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which has broken several records at the box office and is still unstoppable. Aditya recently responded to a Dhurandhar 2 review by Sankshita, niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, who played the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI.

Sankshita wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”

Aditya reposted her review on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Always prepared for the National Awards!”

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For the unversed, Aditya Dhar has won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th National Film Awards, whereas actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award that year. 

Uri was based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan as a retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack.

About Dhurandhar 2

'Dhurandhar' franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which starred Vicky Kaushal. The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

The film's music, including the track 'Aari Aari' composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers, has also contributed to its popularity among audiences.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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