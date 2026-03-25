‘Dhurandhar 2’ fever: Ameesha Patel calls film an 'eye opener', hails Aditya Dhar for ‘casting actors, not instagrammars’

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' is winning praise far and wide, and Ameesha Patel is the latest star to applaud the film and its team.



Taking to her X handle, Ameesha shared her views on the film and called it an "eye opener" for the industry. While reacting to the praise around the film, she said the project shows how filmmakers should focus on real storytelling and not just trends.



"Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades, industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project, casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties, stop making projects and and start making films," she wrote on X.

Eye opener Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties stop making projects and and start making films March 24, 2026

The film has also received appreciation from several well-known names in Bollywood, including Ram Gopal Varma, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh.



The response has not been limited to Hindi cinema. Many stars from the South film industry, including Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni, have also praised the film after watching it.



'Dhurandhar 2' has taken the box office by storm within days of its release. Starting with its paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been smashing records and drawing packed audiences ever since.



The film, which hit theatres on March 19, has already crossed Rs 700 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.



Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.