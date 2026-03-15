‘Dhurandhar 2’ advance booking hits Rs 32.84 crore ahead of release; Ranveer Singh starrer set for massive opening

New Delhi: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is gearing up to storm theatres on March 19. The first installment of the franchise broke several global records, and given the massive anticipation surrounding the sequel, the second part is expected to achieve the same feat. Even before its release, director Aditya Dhar’s film has already been on a record-shattering spree.

According to Sacnilk, the film has already raked in Rs 28.19 crore in all-India advance bookings through real ticket sales alone. When block seat bookings are included, the total gross rises to a staggering Rs 32.84 crore.

The Hindi version alone contributed around Rs 7.61 crore, with 151,953 tickets sold.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, the film has so far sold 163,428 tickets across all languages based on first-day advance bookings. The highest sales were recorded in Hindi 2D, with over 151,953 tickets sold.

Region-wise, Delhi recorded Rs 1.61 crore in advance box-office gross, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 2.34 crore and Karnataka with Rs 1.75 crore, while other major cities reported collections below Rs 35 lakh.

About the film

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and just ahead of Eid al‑Fitr. The release window is expected to boost its box-office performance.

The film will release in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh, who portrays the role of Hamza, also known as Jaskirat. He is joined by star- studded cast, including R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as the menacing ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The supporting cast also features Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

In a rare move, the first instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise is also returning to theatres ahead of the sequel’s release.