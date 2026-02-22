Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: 'Not north vs south but a clash of cinema cultures', says Ram Gopal Varma

Advertisement
In a series of viral posts on X, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) talked about the upcoming box office clash between Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
 

Mumbai: Ram Gopal Varma, who is often known for his unfiltered opinions and fearless takes on cinema, has shared his thoughts on the big box office clash brewing for 2026.
 
Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' are set to release in theatres on March 19, and the filmmaker took to his X account to share his thoughts on how he sees the face-off.
 
In his X post, RGV wrote that he feels this face-off should not be seen as North versus South or Bollywood versus Sandalwood but should be seen as a "brutal clash" between two different "cultures" of cinema.

 
"I strongly believe that #Dhuroxic is not about North versus South, not Bollywood versus Sandalwood. It is actually a brutal clash between two CULTURES, not of regions, but of cinema," RGV wrote.
 
"The principal difference between the two is that #Dhurandhar respects the audience's intelligence, while #Toxic presumes their dumbness. KGF 2 was a LOCAL film that aimed at the DUMBNESS in the MASSES, and Dhurandhar aimed at the INTELLIGENCE in the MASSES," he added.
 
'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.
 
On the other hand, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' a sequel starring Ranveer Singh, is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series handling the music. The film will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The release date also falls during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, adding to the buzz around the clash. 

