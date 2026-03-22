Dhurandhar 2: Which song replaced ‘Fa9la’ in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Sher-e-Baloch’ entry? DYK it has a surprising Akshay Kumar connection

New Delhi: Ever since the release of Dhurandhar 2, tracks from Aditya Dhar’s directorial have been going viral.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev has received praise for songs like “Ishq Jalakar (Karvaan),” “Gehra Hua,” and “Ramba Ho,” which have become sensations across the globe.

In the sequel, Ranveer Singh gets his own “Sher-e-Baloch” entry track, replacing Akshaye Khanna’s viral “FA9LA” by Flipperachi.

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Which song plays during Ranveer’s “Sher-e-Baloch” entry?

The popular track “Didi” by Khaled is played during Hamza’s entry.

However, this is not the first time a song by Khaled has appeared in Bollywood. Originally released in 1992, “Didi” became a chartbuster and has since been remade, recreated, and adapted in multiple languages, including Hindi—long before Dhurandhar 2. Actress Valeria Golino featured in the original music video.

The song belongs to the Raï genre, a North African pop-folk fusion style. It gained massive popularity across countries such as France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India. It was also featured as one of the opening tracks for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Where has “Didi” appeared in Bollywood before?

“Ladki Ladki” from Shreemaan Aashique (1993)

“Suno Mere Rani Ji” from Brahma (1994), composed by Bappi Lahiri

“Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di” from Airlift (2016), featuring Akshay Kumar

Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000)

Other versions of “Didi”

One of the early adaptations of “Didi” came in 2005, when Moroccan-Belgian singer Brahim introduced an English-language version with added lyrics. In 2007, German duo Milk & Honey released a fully reworked English rendition, featuring new lyrics and a fresh arrangement.

Over the years, the song has been covered in multiple languages, including Greek, Spanish, Russian, Albanian, Turkish, Persian, Urdu, Serbian, and German, highlighting its global appeal.

In India, “Didi” gained popularity through several unofficial adaptations in cinema. One of the most notable was “Ladki Ladki” from Shreemaan Aashique (1993).

The tune was also loosely sampled in “Suno Suno Meri Rani Ji,” composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy for Brahma (1994). In 1995, the Malayalam film Highway featured the song almost in its entirety, including a brief scene showing Khaled’s original video playing on a television.

More recently, the song was officially recreated in Hindi as “Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di” for Airlift (2016), sung by Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari. In 2020, the Malayalam film Dhamaka featured another version titled “Potti Potti,” composed by Gopi Sundar.