Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun Opens Up On Why Ranveer Singh Is ‘Going To Be Her Most Favourite Co-Actor’

New Delhi: After Dhurandhar dominated the box office, the film sparked a nationwide phenomenon. “Hamza Fever” swept across audiences, turning the character into a cultural moment that inspired viral trends, iconic dialogues, and fan-driven content that lived far beyond the screen.

The cast of the film has been winning massive praise for their performances.

Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun, who made her big Bollywood debut with the film, recently opened up about why Ranveer Singh has become her “most favourite” co-actor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to NDTV, Sara said, “He is such a friendly human being. He’s so encouraging and so sweet. I didn’t feel intimidated at all. He never used his seniority to make me feel that way. In fact, he was the most encouraging person. He’s just the best. I love him so much as a person, and I always say that he’s going to be my most favourite co-actor.”

She further explained that despite Ranveer’s towering presence, the atmosphere on set was always one of ease and support, where seniority never became a barrier—only a source of encouragement.

“No matter who I work with in the future, I don’t think anybody can top Ranveer. He has set the bar so high. As an actor, he is deeply involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the entire set. He looks at filmmaking as teamwork. He’s equally invested in what you are doing and in what everyone else on the set is doing. Those things really matter. He carries all of us together,” she added.

As Dhurandhar Part 1 continues to be remembered for the unstoppable Hamza Fever it created, anticipation for Dhurandhar Part 2 is already sky-high.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty Hails Ranveer Singh’s Performance in Dhurandhar, Calls Him ‘100 Out of 10’

Suniel Shetty Hails Ranveer Singh’s Performance

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty joined the growing chorus of industry voices praising Ranveer Singh for his commanding performance in Dhurandhar.

Speaking to NDTV, Shetty lauded both Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, but admitted it was Ranveer who truly stood out for him.

“The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is 10 on 10. He is a fantastic actor,” Shetty said. “But Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way.”

What impressed Shetty the most was Ranveer’s restraint, a quality rarely highlighted in mainstream hero performances.

“Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that’s the most difficult thing to do. Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that’s very tough,” he explained.

Dhurandhar 2 remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026, as audiences await the next chapter in Hamza’s journey, watching Jaskirat fully transform into Hamza and Lyari emerge as his throne.