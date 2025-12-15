New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most underrated actors - Akshaye Khanna has finally arrived and how! Not that he has not delivered a hit before but fans are now noticing the smallest of his nuances as a fine performer - all thanks to the character of Rehman Dakait, in Dhurandhar, whose portrayal made him nation's favourite. The film is earning moolah at the Box Office and he is being lauded for his superlative acting chops. Even after the movie released and social media erupted with praises for the star - he is not cashing in on the limelight, giving interviews but somewhere chilling and watching Netflix probably - far away from the maddening crowd.

Akshaye Khanna remains a mystery to many, with very little known about his personal life. At 50, he is single and loving it ( so is clear from some of his earlier interviews). Today, in this feature, let's try to recall and scroll through some of the names he has been linked-up with. Although, Akshaye never really spoke about dating in public, rumours were abuzz with his relationship reports with some of the leading ladies back in time.

Karisma Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna

A picture is these days doing the rounds from Karisma's wedding day where Akshaye came and greeted the couple. He even kissed on Karisma's hand. Reports suggest that the duo were in a relationship once and even close to marriage, but career concerns reportedly ended it.

Riya Sen and Akshaye Khanna

Yes, apparently the duo were rumored to be in a relationship after working together, but the relationship ended soon.

Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still)

Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna link-up rumours started after Gali Gali Mein Chor Hai. However, this one also didn't last.

Tara Sharma and Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna and Tara Sharma were rumoured to have dated for about two years. The actor even acknowledged the relationship and called it 'genuine' on Koffee with Karan. The affair ended but the duo remained close friends, maintaining an amicable bond.

Urvashi Sharma and Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna and Urvashi Sharma were also linked together after working together on the 2007 film Naqaab. However, they brushed it aside as 'rumours' only.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in lead roles. The sequel to the film 'Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge' has already been announced and will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.