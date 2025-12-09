Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Dhurandhar Cast: Akshaye Khanna's Fiery Dance Entry To Fa9La Song Wins Internet, Netizens Call It New Jamal Kudu From Animal But DYK Actor Improvised It!

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar Cast: Akshaye Khanna's Fiery Dance Entry To Fa9La Song Wins Internet, Netizens Call It New Jamal Kudu From Animal But DYK Actor Improvised It!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar just delivered a blockbuster hit with 'Dhurandhar' featuring an ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh won hearts with his impeccable performance but it is Akshaye Khanna who is finally getting his due. His superlative acting skills and nuances have been well presented and audience has loved it to the core. Not just that, his viral dance entry in Dhurandhar has driven fans crazy. 

Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance In Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna grooved to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in Dhurnadhar and now in an interview with Filmygyan, his co-star and on-screen brother, Danish Pandor, shared how he improvised that dance, confirming that it wasn’t part of the script.

Danish recalled how Akshaye improvised his entry scene on the song and said, “We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya sir said, ‘Do whatever you like.’”

He added, “Then there’s a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There’s no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific.”

Internet Reacts To Akshay's Viral Moment

One user wrote: “Absolute banger. Amazingly choreographed and shot."

Another one said: “He comes once or twice a year, but what an actor. Does not stay in the limelight. Very, very underrated.”

One user compared it with Bobby Deol's Animal song 'Jamal Kudu', writing, "Akshay Khanna's Jamaal Kudu moment is here."

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

