Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987383https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhurandhar-cast-reveal-mukesh-chhabra-auditioned-almost-1300-girls-before-shortlisting-sara-arjun-opposite-ranveer-singh-2987383.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DHURANDHAR

Dhurandhar Cast Reveal: Mukesh Chhabra Auditioned Almost 1300 Girls Before Shortlisting Sara Arjun Opposite Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar Cast Reveal: Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun. It is written, directed by Aditya Dhar. It is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhurandhar Cast Reveal: Mukesh Chhabra Auditioned Almost 1300 Girls Before Shortlisting Sara Arjun Opposite Ranveer SinghPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The makers of upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar dropped the trailer a few days back, leaving the audiences gasping for breath. The sneak-peek video has received a massive thumbs up from fans, who are in awe of surprising transformation of actors playing pivotal parts in the movie. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Trailer Review

Netizens have hailed the stellar ensemble, headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun (debut). The trailer has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences. The trailer is loaded with action-packed sequences featuring gun fight, blasts, and destruction of infrastructure. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar Cast Reveal

During the recently held trailer launch event, director Aditya Dhar revealed what went behind on-boarding Sara Arjun. He revealed that Mukesh Chhabra, the film’s casting director, shortlisted her after conducting a whopping 1300 auditions. ”Mukesh had done almost 1300 auditions, and Sara Arjun was the one who got selected; she was just brilliant, the best of all,” he revealed.

In addition to this, he even thanked Mukesh Chhabra for putting an impressive lineup together. “Whatever casting you are seeing in this film is because of Mukesh Chhabra,” he shared and added, “He put all his efforts in this, without him Dhurandhar wouldn’t be possible."

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun. It is written, directed by Aditya Dhar. It is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: US Report Targets India On Religious Freedom
Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live: Check Specs, Price And Other Features
Bihar
Bihar: Amit Shah In Patna To Attend Swearing-In Of Nitish Kumar
Mumbai court
Medikabazaar Case: Mumbai Court Directs Accused To Surrender Passports
India-Bangladesh
Amid Sheikh Hasina's Repatriation Row, India-Bangladesh NSAs Meet In Delhi
DK Shivakumar
Leadership Drama Erupts In Karnataka: DKS May Quit As State Congress Chief
Technology
Niti Aayog Unveils Report on Strengthening Water Security Across 18 Blocks
Technology
Apple Announces 45 Finalists For 2025 App Store Awards
Pakistan JF-17 Block III
Pakistan Secretly Delivers Deadly Warplanes To Azerbaijan; Experts Raise Alarm
Satish Sanpal
Meet Satish Sanpal Who Built His Empire With Just Rs 80000