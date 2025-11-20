Dhurandhar Cast Reveal: Mukesh Chhabra Auditioned Almost 1300 Girls Before Shortlisting Sara Arjun Opposite Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: The makers of upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar dropped the trailer a few days back, leaving the audiences gasping for breath. The sneak-peek video has received a massive thumbs up from fans, who are in awe of surprising transformation of actors playing pivotal parts in the movie. Dhurandhar is directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Trailer Review

Netizens have hailed the stellar ensemble, headlined by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun (debut). The trailer has received a UA-16+ certification from the CBFC, hinting at intense, possibly violent content tailored for mature audiences. The trailer is loaded with action-packed sequences featuring gun fight, blasts, and destruction of infrastructure.

Dhurandhar Cast Reveal

During the recently held trailer launch event, director Aditya Dhar revealed what went behind on-boarding Sara Arjun. He revealed that Mukesh Chhabra, the film’s casting director, shortlisted her after conducting a whopping 1300 auditions. ”Mukesh had done almost 1300 auditions, and Sara Arjun was the one who got selected; she was just brilliant, the best of all,” he revealed.

In addition to this, he even thanked Mukesh Chhabra for putting an impressive lineup together. “Whatever casting you are seeing in this film is because of Mukesh Chhabra,” he shared and added, “He put all his efforts in this, without him Dhurandhar wouldn’t be possible."

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sara Arjun. It is written, directed by Aditya Dhar. It is slated for a December 5, 2025 release.