Dhurandhar casting: Mukesh Chhabra on 300 auditions, ‘friendly fights’ with Aditya Dhar, and why R Madhavan was locked from day one

New Delhi: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has revealed the extensive and demanding casting process behind Dhurandhar. In a recent interview, Chhabra shared that the process took over two years and involved auditioning more than 300 actors for both major roles and brief appearances.

The casting director revealed that while most roles in the film went through extensive exploration, R. Madhavan was the only actor they were certain about from the very beginning.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chhabra said, “Every role had to feel real. From the lead to a character appearing for just a minute, we worked to get it right. It was two years of my life, with eight assistants working day and night.”

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How did Dhurandhar end up with 300 roles?

Initially conceived as a single film, Dhurandhar was split into two parts just weeks before its release. Combined, both installments run close to four hours, which significantly expanded the scope of casting.

“Casting every role was a challenge. But the detailed brief from Aditya Dhar made visualising each character possible,” Chhabra said. He also described his creative collaboration with Dhar as a “friendly fight” that ultimately helped refine every casting decision.

In another conversation with NDTV, he added, “I know Aditya personally, and I understand what he wants. For every character, I spent almost three months just thinking before we even began casting. The script was so well written that it took me two to three days just to figure out where to start.”

Actors including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi were finalised after considering multiple options.

Why was Madhavan the first choice?

Explaining why Madhavan was their immediate pick, Chhabra said, “If you notice Madhavan in real life, he is extremely well-spoken. He communicates beautifully, gives the right advice, motivates people, and never loses his temper. That’s exactly what we wanted for this character. Even in the film, he convinces people through calm conversation, not aggression. That similarity made him perfect.”

Chhabra shared that the casting was done meticulously by him, his eight assistants, and Dhar. They spent nearly half a year matching faces, energies, and performances.

“Every small role was difficult,” he admitted. “Because you’re trying to match faces so precisely, even the smallest parts matter.”

Which was the toughest role to cast?

Chhabra revealed that the most challenging role to cast was Yalina, played by Sara Arjun. The team was looking for a completely fresh face with a distinct energy, especially among a cast filled with established stars.

Praise for Aditya Dhar

Praising Dhar’s clarity of vision, Chhabra said, “He doesn’t get influenced by too many opinions. In this industry, everyone has suggestions, especially for casting. But he listens to his own voice. That focus helps protect the film.”

He added that when audiences discuss characters like Atiq Ahmed or Babu Dakiat and tag him in posts comparing real-life references with film stills, it feels like a validation of their efforts.

“It feels great. I’m just grateful to my team and to Aditya for giving me complete freedom,” he concluded.