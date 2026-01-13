Advertisement
BAGLAMUKHI MATA MANDIR

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar And Haq Actress-Wife Yami Gautam Offer Prayers At Baglamukhi Temple, Seek Divine Blessings After Tasting Massive Success

Baglamukhi Temple: In 2022, Yami and Aditya went on a spiritual spree of visiting Shaktipeeth temples across the country, starting from Naina Devi ji Temple to Jwala Devi Temple and finally headed to Maa Baglamukhi Mandir in Himachal Pradesh. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar And Haq Actress-Wife Yami Gautam Offer Prayers At Baglamukhi Temple, Seek Divine Blessings After Tasting Massive SuccessPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actress-wife Yami Gautam recently visited the famous divine Maa Baglamukhi Temple situated in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The couple, who is riding high on the success of their respective projects - Dhurandhar's storm at Box Office and Haq's OTT release - earning rave reviews from peers and audiences, paid their obeisance to the revered Goddess. 

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar visit Baglamukhi Mata Mandir, seek blessings at Shaktipeeth temples

The official Instagram page of Maa Baglamukhi Mandir posted the picture of Aditya and Yami and wrote in the caption: "Ancient temple of Maa (Mother) Baglamukhi Devi (Goddess), Trust Bankhandi, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar came to pray at the temple with his wife, Yami Gautam, as always. We pray to Maa Baglamukhi that her divine blessings always be on all devotees."

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the couple has visited the Baglamukhi Mandir in Himachal. Earlier in 2022, Yami and Aditya went on a spiritual spree of visiting Shaktipeeth temples across the country, starting from Naina Devi ji Temple to Jwala Devi Temple and finally headed to Maa Baglamukhi Mandir in Himachal Pradesh. 

Yami and Aditya got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh and and welcomed their first child, son Vedavaid, in 2024. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, helmed by Dhar as a debutant director. 

Meanwhile, Aditya's Dhurandhar has set the Box Office on fire with critics and masses showering immense love on the spy-thriller. The second installment of the film will hit the screens on March 19, 2026 - the big Eid release this year. 

