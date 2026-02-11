‘Dhurandhar’ fame rapper Flipperachi to perform live in Mumbai on THIS date

Mumbai: Rapper Flipperachi of 'Dhurandhar' fame is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 13.





Excited for his concert, Flipperachi, in a press note said, "India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I've always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready!"He rose to worldwide prominence with his viral hit 'FA9LA' and later featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary rap. Known for his raw lyricism, genre-blending sound, and unapologetic storytelling, the Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages and borders.The show is produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live.Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live stated, "Flipperachi is not just an artist but a movement. His rise has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with fans. Bringing his debut show to Mumbai was a no-brainer for us. This city understands global music, and we're thrilled to present a show that reflects where hip-hop is headed next."Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Zee Live said, "Flipperachi represents the new wave of global hip-hop, where culture and music travel beyond borders. At Zee Live, our consistent effort is to curate immersive entertainment experiences that delight audiences. We are thrilled to present Flipperachi's debut show in Mumbai along with Eva Live, as an extension of our premium Supermoon offering. Mumbai is a city that thrives on live energy, and this concert is set to elevate the live hip-hop experience for aficionados across the Nation."Flipperachi will also perform in Bengaluru on 14th March 2026 at the UN40 Music Festival.