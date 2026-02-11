Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016025https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhurandhar-fame-rapper-flipperachi-to-perform-live-in-mumbai-on-this-date-3016025.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Dhurandhar’ fame rapper Flipperachi to perform live in Mumbai on THIS date
FLIPPERACHI

‘Dhurandhar’ fame rapper Flipperachi to perform live in Mumbai on THIS date

Rapper Flipperachi, famous for the track 'FA9LA' from the film Dhurandhar, is set to perform live in Mumbai for the first time on March 13, 2026.

|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 09:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Dhurandhar’ fame rapper Flipperachi to perform live in Mumbai on THIS date(Source: ANI)

Mumbai: Rapper Flipperachi of 'Dhurandhar' fame is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 13.
 

Excited for his concert, Flipperachi, in a press note said, "India has shown me incredible love, and Mumbai is a city I've always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional and unforgettable. Mumbai, get ready!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
He rose to worldwide prominence with his viral hit 'FA9LA' and later featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary rap. Known for his raw lyricism, genre-blending sound, and unapologetic storytelling, the Bahraini rapper has built a massive international fanbase that cuts across cultures, languages and borders.
 
The show is produced and promoted by Eva Live and Zee Live.
 
Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live stated, "Flipperachi is not just an artist but a movement. His rise has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with fans. Bringing his debut show to Mumbai was a no-brainer for us. This city understands global music, and we're thrilled to present a show that reflects where hip-hop is headed next."
 
Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Zee Live said, "Flipperachi represents the new wave of global hip-hop, where culture and music travel beyond borders. At Zee Live, our consistent effort is to curate immersive entertainment experiences that delight audiences. We are thrilled to present Flipperachi's debut show in Mumbai along with Eva Live, as an extension of our premium Supermoon offering. Mumbai is a city that thrives on live energy, and this concert is set to elevate the live hip-hop experience for aficionados across the Nation."
 
Flipperachi will also perform in Bengaluru on 14th March 2026 at the UN40 Music Festival. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features and eligible devices
Union Budget 2026–27
Effective capital expenditure in Union Budget 2026 is Rs 17.1 lakh crore: FM
climate activist Sonam Wangchuk
'Sonam Wangchuk can't be released on medical grounds': Union government tells
Kashmir apple growers
Kashmir apples at risk: India-US trade deal sparks fears among growers
Tilak Varma on India Pakistan T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2025 hero Tilak Varma on India-Pakistan clash: 'Anyway, we are...'
NPS
NPS Update: Full withdrawal allowed up to Rs 8 lakh corpus — Rules explained
James J Robinson
James J Robinson shares key takeaways from First Light, LAUDS India for…
Rajinikanth
Soundarya Rajinikanth meets 'appa' in the sets of With Love.
Kashmir fresh snowfall
Fresh snowfall transforms Kashmir valley; avalanche, travel advisories issued
Balochistan independence movement
At crossroads of conflict: Baloch's fight for independence in changing Asia