At Pakistani Wedding, Men Dance To Dhurandhar's Title Track, Video Goes Viral - Watch
Dhurandhar Title Song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu: It is originally a Punjabi folk duet, released around 1995 and was performed by Punjabi folk legends Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur, reportedly.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar starring a powerful ensemble cast is definitely making the right kind of noise. And not just in India but also in our neighbouring country. Social media is abuzz with a video of a Pakistani wedding where people are grooving to Dhurandhar's title track and how!
Posted on Instagram, the viral video features a man dancing in a coordinated group dance, with everyone wearing all-black outfits and setting the stage on fire with their synchronized dance moves. The guests at the wedding seemed to be enjoying their high-energy dance. Take a look here:
The Dhurandhar title track has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja. The song brings various singers together, with contributions from Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi.m,
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
Meanwhile, after the tasting the stupendous success with Dhurandhar, the makers dropped the cliffhanger climax, confirming that there will be a part 2 to the film. Dhurandhar Part 2 will hit the screens in March 2026 and that has kept the momentum going among viewers.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has an impressive line-up of actors including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
The spy thriller is about an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover to infiltrate Pakistan's criminal underworld and political system. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover operative who embeds himself within the gang led by Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv