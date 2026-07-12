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Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement on stage; Flaunts ring and dances with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary

Singer Jasmine Sandlas kicked off 'The Dream Girl India Tour' at Delhi's Yashobhoomi Convention Centre by surprising fans with the announcement of her engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary on stage.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas announces engagement on stage; Flaunts ring and dances with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary
Image Credit: @kartistik_01/instagram

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