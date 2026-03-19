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NewsEntertainmentPeopleDhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas moves to tears during Shiv Aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain- WATCH
JASMINE SANDLAS

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas moves to tears during Shiv Aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain- WATCH

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas, known for her hit songs, was visibly moved to tears during a spiritual visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 12:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas moves to tears during Shiv Aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain- WATCH(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Singer Jasmine Sandlas was recently seen getting emotional during her visit to the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. The artist participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti, where she was visibly moved, with tears in her eyes.

Several clips surfacing on social media capture the singer immersed in devotion during the ritual, with fans praising her sincerity and calling the moment “pure” and “inspiring.”

Her visit to Mahakaleshwar comes shortly after she visited and sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and her meeting with spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, highlighting what many see as an ongoing spiritual journey.

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More About Jasmine Sandlas

Born in 1985 in Jalandhar, Jasmine Sandlas hails from a Punjabi Sikh Labana family. She later moved to California during her early teens, where she drew inspiration from West Coast music. By the age of 16, she had already begun writing songs.

She gained fame with her debut track “Muskan” and went on to become a household name with “Yaar Na Miley” from the film Kick, which also marked her Bollywood playback debut in 2014.

Over the years, Sandlas has delivered several hit tracks, including “Illegal Weapon”, “Laddu”, and “Sip Sip.”

After a professional break, she returned to Bollywood music in 2024 with the chartbuster “Taras” from Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh. In 2025, she released “POLS”, which she called a “rebirth” in her artistic journey. The same year, she collaborated with rapper Raga on “Brown Baddie”, revisiting her hip-hop roots.

She also contributed to the soundtrack of Raid 2 with the song “Nasha”, which again became a massive hit. The singer is also being widely appreciated for her latest tracks in Dhurandhar 2, which have been receiving strong reactions from fans and music lovers.

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