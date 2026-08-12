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  • /Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges

Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges

Rakesh Bedi said that people involved in adulterating eatables, food, drinks and alcohol should be charged with 'attempt to murder.'

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges
Image Credit: Movie Still

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges
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