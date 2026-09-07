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Dia Mirza highlights air pollution as a public health crisis on Clean Air Day

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza used International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies to highlight the growing impact of air pollution, warning that it is not just an environmental issue but also a serious public health crisis.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Dia Mirza highlights air pollution as a public health crisis on Clean Air Day
Image Credit: Dia Mirza, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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