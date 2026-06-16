/Dia Mirza responds to backlash over ‘climate change and patriarchy’ comment, shares detailed explanation behind her statement

"For centuries, patriarchal systems have concentrated power, prioritised extraction over care, and treated both nature and vulnerable communities as resources to be exploited rather than protected. Much like women and girls are treated in Patriarchal Societies. Forests, rivers, oceans, and ecosystems have been viewed as commodities. Just as women often are. The consequences of this thinking are now impossible to ignore," 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor added.