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  • /Dia Mirza responds to backlash over ‘climate change and patriarchy’ comment, shares detailed explanation behind her statement

Dia Mirza responds to backlash over ‘climate change and patriarchy’ comment, shares detailed explanation behind her statement

Dia Mirza addressed the online backlash over her remarks, explaining the link she drew between climate change and patriarchy. She clarified her statement, highlighting how social structures and environmental issues can be interconnected.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Dia Mirza responds to backlash over ‘climate change and patriarchy’ comment, shares detailed explanation behind her statement
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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