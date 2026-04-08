Dialogue of the day by Aamir Khan on life: 'Success ke peeche mat bhago...'

Dialogue of the day: In this series today, we will take a trip down the memory lane and bring out the best of Bollywood and Hollywood for you. Jumping on the nostalgia train, we shall recall top dialogues from films which made a difference. Remember Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's dialogue from 3 Idiots?

"Success Ke Peeche Mat Bhaago, Excellence Ka Peecha Karo, Success Jhak Maarke Tumhare Peeche Ayegi" - Aamir Khan (Rancho)

Meaning of the dialogue

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From Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan who played (Ranchhoddas 'Rancho') in the movie said this famous dialogue on success in life. He stresses on not running after success but rather one should work towards achieving excellence. One you crack this code, success will automatically follow you.

About 3 Idiots

This coming-of-age satirical comedy-drama released back in 2009. 3 Idiots is written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi. Featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.

The film was adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.

3 Idiots runs on 2 parallel timelines - following the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system.

3 Idiots Box Office collection

The film was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore and made a whopping Rs 400.61 crore. The movie topped online polls of the 'most-awaited film of the year'. 3 Idiots worldwide lifestime gross was Rs 460 crore (US$90 million), making it the highest-grossing Indian film at the time.

It was also listed in Guinness World Records for the record of highest box office film gross for a Bollywood film that year.

Adding another feat to its success story, in 2023, 'Time Out' ranked it 13th on its list of the '100 Best Bollywood Movies'.