Dialogue of the day by Thalapathy Vijay: 'I am waiting...'

Famous dialogues: The fresh start to a day should be by some positivity and encouragement. And what better way than to revisit from iconic lines or dialogues uttered by our favourite faces on the big screen. Today, Thalapathy Vijay, whose historic sweep in Assembly elections 2026 has left a solid mark and is on the verge of becoming the chief minister of the state, makes for a perfect success story. Let's revisit his iconic dialogue:

'I am waiting - Thuppakki ( Thalapathy Vijay)

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Meaning of the dialogue

This iconic short and sweet dialogue is said by Vijay, who plays Captain Jagadish in the film and he says this to the antagonist. This line projects the 'hero' aka Vijay's dominance over the villain and how he is waiting for the big battle or face-off to happen.

It shows his confidence to win over the enemy and not be scared of any repercussion. The scene ends with an interval break after Vijay says this dialogue, building anticipation for what will happen next as the screenplay moves forward with the hero challenging the villain with destruction of his sleeper cell network.

Interestingly, this line was not originally in the script but was brought in by director AR Murugadoss to heighten the tension.

Reportedly, this short line by Vijay became a huge hit among fans, and was associated with Vijay in several movies. It was also referenced in Kaththi and became a viral phrase associated with Vijay's swag.

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About Thuppaki

Thuppakki is a 2012 Tamil action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal, with Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala and Zakir Hussain in supporting roles. It revolves around an intelligence officer in the Indian Army, who seeks to track down, destroy and deactivate a sleeper cell, after witnessing and barely escaping a bombing carried out by the cell.

The film was well received at the box office and by critics alike.

Baba Yadav remade the film in Bengali as Game in 2014, and AR Murugadoss remade it in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty the same year starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Thalapathy Vijay's rise

Thalapathy Vijay has witnessed a successful career spanning over three decades in Tamil cinema, with 69 films to his credit. He is ranked among India's highest-paid actors and has a massive fan base. He made his debut as a child actor in the film Vetri (1984) and bagged his first lead role in the film Naalaiya Theerpu (1992) directed by his father.

Vijay did his schooling initially at Fathima school, Kodambakkam and later at Balalok school, Virugambakkam.He pursued a bachelor's degree in visual communication from Loyola College, Chennai, but dropped out early to focus on his acting career.

He is the president of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, his party secured 108 seats, marking a significant political achievement. He is the star face and the top contendor to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after scripting history in Assembly elections this year.