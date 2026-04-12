Dialogue of the day: Today, while hopping on the nostalgia train, we revisit some iconic lines from classic films, ones that inspire us to not feel down and out, but to make the most of our choices. In this series, we bring you the best of Bollywood and Hollywood and try to decode what these lines truly mean.

Dialogue of the day: “Dhoondne se bhagwan bhi mil jaata hai, aur jo mila hai wahi dhoonda hoga, soch ke dekho.”

Meaning of this dialogue

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This dialogue from Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, plays with the idea of destiny and perception.

The first part- “Dhoondne se bhagwan bhi mil jaata hai” suggests that if you truly search for something with intention and effort, even God can be found. It emphasises faith in the act of seeking. However, the second part flips the thought—“aur jo mila hai wahi dhoonda hoga implying that what you end up finding may actually reflect what you were subconsciously looking for all along.

In simpler terms, the dialogue suggests that life is not just about randomly searching and finding; it is shaped by your desires, emotions, and mindset. Sometimes, what feels like coincidence is actually aligned with something deep within you. It offers a philosophical take on love and life suggesting that connections, like that of Harry and Sejal, may feel accidental but are often the result of an unspoken inner search.

About Jab Harry Met Sejal

The 2017 romantic drama Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The story follows a world-weary tour guide, Harry, and a lively Gujarati girl, Sejal, as they travel across Europe in search of her lost engagement ring—eventually discovering a deep emotional bond along the way. The ring serves as a metaphor for Harry’s own search for a sense of home.

The film was released on August 4, 2017, and received mixed acclaim. While it underperformed at the box office in India, it found relatively better success overseas.

At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, the film received two nominations—Best Music Director (Pritam) and Best Female Playback Singer (Nikhita Gandhi for “Ghar”).