Dialogue of the day from 3 Idiots: 'Life is a race, if you don’t run fast...'

Dialogue of the day: Life is like a race, everyone running at their own pace, facing their own hurdles, chasing a different finish line. The journey won't always be smooth, and that's fine. What matters more is pushing forward anyway, making the most of whatever comes your way. There'll be pressure and failure also, probably more than once. Self-doubt creeps in; it always does. But sticking with it, learning from the setbacks instead of getting stuck in them, finding the will to keep moving that's really what ends up making the difference in the end.