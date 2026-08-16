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Dialogue of the day from 3 Idiots: 'Life is a race, if you don’t run fast...'

This dialogue highlights about facing life’s challenges, staying determined and moving forward despite competition and setbacks. Its memorable dialogues continue to inspire people to believe in themselves, follow their dreams and understand the true meaning of success.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from 3 Idiots: 'Life is a race, if you don’t run fast...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Dialogue of the day from 3 Idiots: 'Life is a race, if you don’t run fast...'
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