Dialogue of the day from Aamir Khan's Fanaa: 'Humse door jaoge kaise...'

Movie Dialogue of the day: In this series today, let's try to go back to 2006 and revisit this famous movie dialogue from Aamir Khan and Kajol's Fanaa. This was for the first time that Aamir and Kajol were seen together in a movie together - leaving fans excited. Let's hit the nostalgia button and try to decode the dialogue:

"Humse door jaoge kaise, dil se humein bhulaoge kaise… hum woh khushboo hai jo saanson mein baste hain, khud ki saason ko rok paoge kaise" - Fanaa (2006)

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Meaning of the movie dialogue

Aamir Khan's character utters these romantic lines from Fanaa while trying to express his love and to Kajol in the movie. In English translation, it reads: "How will you go away from me and erase my memories from your heart? I am the fragrance that resides in your breath, so will you be able to stop your own breath?"

A person trying to woo his beloved he likes and wants her to reciprocate the love.

About Fanaa

Director Kunal Kohli's romantic drama featured Aamir Khan and Kajol, in lead roles while Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu, and Sharat Saxena in supporting parts. Lara Dutta and Shiney Ahuja also make notable guest appearances.

Fanaa was set in Delhi and Kashmir and the narrative follows Zooni, a blind Kashmiri woman who falls in love with her tour guide Rehan, unaware that he is hiding a dangerous secret.

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The movie was special because of two main reasons: It was the first romantic collaboration between Aamir Khan and Kajol, who had previously done in Ishq (1997) which was an ensemble cast-led movie and they were paired with different co-stars.

Secondly, and Fanaa was touted as Kajol's big comeback to movies after a long 5-year hiatus (after pregnancy). Before that she was seen in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

In between, she did a cameo appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).