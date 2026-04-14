Dialogue of the day from Border 2: 'Hum pooja bhale hi Ram ki kare...lekin'

Dialogue of the day: The epic war drama of 2026 - Border 2 - not only turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office but also earned rave reviews from critics. Made on a budget of Rs 275 crore, the film went on to rake in a staggering Rs 464.5 crore. Today, in this series, let's go back in time and recall one of the famous lines from the movie.

“Hum pooja bhale hi Ram ki kare, lekin tevar Parashuram ke rakhte hain.” -- Border 2

Meaning of the dialogue

This famous line is from Border 2, uttered by Varun Dhawan's character, who played Major Hoshiyaar Singh Dahiya. The powerful dialogue goes on to explain the fact that Indians might pray to Lord Rama - who is known for his calm, virtuous and composed personality but when need be, we can also turn into the fearless persona of Lord Parashurama, who is believed to be a fierce idol.

Parashurama, literally means ( Rama with an axe) - he is the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu among the Dashavatar - as per Hindu scriptures, believed to be the removed evil from earth. He raises his axe against injustice and is described as Chiranjeevi (immortal).

This dialogue refers to having a warrior approach in life and circumstances. We might be gracious and kind but certainly not weak and timid.

About Border 2

Border 2 is a standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Border 2 ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol in the leading role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 ranked the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.