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DIALOGUE OF THE DAY

Dialogue of the day from Border 2: 'Jab Army, Air Force aur Navy ek saath ho jaaye toh...'

Dialogue of the day: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 ranked the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Dialogue of the day from Border 2: 'Jab Army, Air Force aur Navy ek saath ho jaaye toh...'Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Dialogue of the day: Today, let's take a look at this famous dialogue from Border 2 movie which was a huge hit this year. Border 2 received a war reception from critics and fans alike upon its release in January 2026. Made on a budget of Rs 275 crore, the film went on to rake in a staggering Rs 464.5 crore.

"Jab Army, Air Force aur Navy ek saath ho jaaye toh fir hame koi nahi haraa sakta"Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan)

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Border 2: 'Hum pooja bhale hi Ram ki kare...lekin'

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Meaning of the dialogue

These lines are uttered by Varun Dhawan's character in the movie, who played Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. It is high on passion and emotions laced with national pride and patriotism. Here, he talks about the unity of the nation and how if together - nothing can challenge us as a country.

When the three forces of India– Army, Air Force and Navy– work together, we as a country becomes invincible. This also emphasizes on the fact about fighting the enemy together.

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If Army on land, Air Force in the air, and Navy at sea come together against a common enemy - it is the strengths and work in cooperation, that gives you an edge over your enemy.

About Border 2 plot, cast

Border 2 is a standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, co-written and directed by Anurag Singh.  Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy. 

Border 2 ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol in the leading role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. 

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 ranked the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 as well as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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