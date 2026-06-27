Dialogue of the day from Brokeback Mountain: 'I wish I knew how to quit you'

Movie dialogue of the day: In this feature today, we shall pick one famous dialogue from an iconic movie called 'Brokeback Mountain'. The neo romantic drama film is directed by Ang Lee and earned rave reviews from the critics and masses alike. Let's decode the lines which Jack Twist's character, played by Jake Gyllenhaal says to Ennis Del Mar, played by Heath Ledger.
'I wish I knew how to quit you' - Brokeback Mountain
'I wish I knew how to quit you' highlights the helpless faced by the character of Jack Twist when he confessed to Ennis Del Mar, which was played by the late iconic star Heath Ledger in Ang Lee's 2005 film. Twist says this line during during an argument at their favourite fishing spot in Wyoming after nearly 20 years of a secret, on-and-off relationship.
While Jack wanted to start afresh with Ennis and not just be with him on a couple of occasions, but the latter was still burdened with the pas life baggage.
Jack's expression of love and wanting leads him this outburst of emotions where he says that he wishes to know how to get over him (Ennis).
Brokeback Mountain was adapted from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, with the screenplay by Ossana and Larry McMurtry. The film stars late iconic Hollywood star Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Michelle Williams.
The storyline shows the complex romantic relationship between two American cowboys, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, in the American West from 1963 to 1983.
The film was well-received by critics upon release with lead actors winning all hearts.
Brokeback Mountain was also selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being 'culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant'.
It was listed on the ballot for the American Film Institute's list of AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies.
Ang Lee's movie emerged as a commercial success at the box-office, grossing over $179.1 million worldwide against its $14 million budget, and won various accolades. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds an approval rating of 88% based on 253 reviews.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.