Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054830https://zeenews.india.com/people/dialogue-of-the-day-from-chennai-express-bass-bahut-ho-gaya-itna-gussa-chadadiya-3054830.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleDialogue of the day from Chennai Express: ‘Bass...bahut ho gaya, itna gussa chadadiya’
DIALOGUE OF THE DAY

Dialogue of the day from Chennai Express: ‘Bass...bahut ho gaya, itna gussa chadadiya’

Movie dialogue of the day: The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan with Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj in supporting roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dialogue of the day from Chennai Express: ‘Bass...bahut ho gaya, itna gussa chadadiya’ Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Movie dialogue of the day: Today, let’s revisit one of the famous lines uttered by Shah Rukh Khan in his 2013 superhit flick Chennai Express. The film was a rom-com featuring SRK with Deepika Padukone and was helmed by Rohit Shetty. Here’s take a look at this funny dialogue below:

"Bass. Bahut Ho Gaya.. Itna Gussa Chadadiya Tum Logon Ne.. Ki.. Mein Baith Hi Jaata Hoon" - Shah Rukh Khan ( Chennai Express)

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the Day from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 'Kahin pe pahunchne ke liye, kahin se nikalna...'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Chennai Express

One of the most famous lines by are spoken by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie as he fights to get Meenamma (Deepika). The film, although made in Hindi, contains significant Tamil dialogue due to its setting in Rameswaram.

The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan with Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj in supporting roles. The story revolves around a businessman who accidentally boards the eponymous train and journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of an influential crime boss. It was based on a story by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid. The music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film also gained wide popularity for its song `Lungi Dance`, a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, crooned by Honey Singh.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the Day from Love aaj Kal: 'Jaane se pehle, ek aakhri baar...'

Chennai Express surpassed 3 Idiots (2009) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at that point. The film become second highest grossing Indian film in 2013. Chennai Express has stayed among the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films for over a decade, from its 2013 release to 2024.

The film earned Rs 720 million (US$12.29 million) in just nine days in overseas markets. Chennai Express collected US$17.40 million in its sixth weekend.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

EAM S Jaishankar
‘Let's not pretend...’: Jaishankar rebukes Europe over Pakistan & Russian oil
Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker pays tribute to coach Jaspal Rana: 'Shooting range will feel same'
NEET Row
Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan reviews NEET re-examination preparedness
Kane Williamson
Jay Shah, Virat Kohli celebrate Kane Williamson's legacy after retirement
Monsoon
7 Western Ghats locations that look unreal when the monsoon rains hit
iran-us deal
US-Iran Peace Deal: Pakistan PM confirms 'final, agreed-upon text'
DNI tulsi gabbard
US secretly ran 120 biolabs overseas: Tulsi's revelation leads to fresh probe
iran-us deal
Deal with US ‘has never been closer’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Virat Kohli
Who will replace Virat Kohli at No. 3 for IND v AFG 1st ODI? Morkel drops hint
Auto news
India's 5 cheapest electric cars: You can even own one under Rs 7 lakh