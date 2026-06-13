Dialogue of the day from Chennai Express: ‘Bass...bahut ho gaya, itna gussa chadadiya’

Movie dialogue of the day: Today, let’s revisit one of the famous lines uttered by Shah Rukh Khan in his 2013 superhit flick Chennai Express. The film was a rom-com featuring SRK with Deepika Padukone and was helmed by Rohit Shetty. Here’s take a look at this funny dialogue below:

"Bass. Bahut Ho Gaya.. Itna Gussa Chadadiya Tum Logon Ne.. Ki.. Mein Baith Hi Jaata Hoon" - Shah Rukh Khan ( Chennai Express)

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About Chennai Express

One of the most famous lines by are spoken by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie as he fights to get Meenamma (Deepika). The film, although made in Hindi, contains significant Tamil dialogue due to its setting in Rameswaram.

The film stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan with Nikitin Dheer and Sathyaraj in supporting roles. The story revolves around a businessman who accidentally boards the eponymous train and journeys from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of an influential crime boss. It was based on a story by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid. The music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film also gained wide popularity for its song `Lungi Dance`, a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, crooned by Honey Singh.

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Chennai Express surpassed 3 Idiots (2009) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at that point. The film become second highest grossing Indian film in 2013. Chennai Express has stayed among the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films for over a decade, from its 2013 release to 2024.

The film earned Rs 720 million (US$12.29 million) in just nine days in overseas markets. Chennai Express collected US$17.40 million in its sixth weekend.