Dialogue of the day from Chennai Express: 'Don't underestimate the power of a common man!'

Dialogue of the day: Riding on the nostalgia train, today, let's revisit the famous lines from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chennai Express' which was directed by Rohit Shetty and features Deepika Padukone alongside SRK in lead role. This dialogue became popular back in time not only because it was spoken by the superstar but also because it echoed the sentiment of the masses.

"Don't underestimate the power of a common man!" - Shah Rukh Khan (Chennai Express)

Meaning of the dialogue

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Here, these lines by SRK's character in Chennai Express are said to show his conviction and dedication to achieve the love of his leading lady ( Meenamma, played by Deepika) in the movie. However, the way he says it, also shows how even the most mammoth task can be achieved by a common man, if his will is strong and he is determined enough to work towards it.

Ever since, this dialogue has been widely used as a phrase to empower individuals and highlight the fact that common man can overcome immense obstacles and achieve his goals eventually. It also means that if ordinary people or masses unite - they can get their hands on the most difficult or unachievable task.

About Chennai Express

Chennai Express is a 2013 romantic action comedy movie which was a huge blockbuster at the box office, breaking several records in India and abroad. It became the quickest film to collect Rs 1 billion (US$13 million) net domestically. Chennai Express surpassed 3 Idiots (2009) to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide at that point. It is the 22nd highest grossing Indian film of all time.

It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj and Priyamani in pivotal parts. Late legendary Indian actress Kamini Kaushal was also seen in the movie as SRK's grandmother - marking it as one of the rare and last on-screen appearance before Kabir Singh which released in 2019 and Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 respectively.