Dialogue of the day from Chhichhore: 'Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai...'

Dialogue of the day: While examinations hold an important place in every student's life - but nonetheless a result can never make or break anyone's future. It is important to make efforts to reach your goal, even if for some reason, it doesn't happen the way to planned it - there should never feel bogged down by it. Today, let's revisit late superstar Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue from the movie Chhichhore.

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai - Sushant Singh Rajput ( Chhichhore)

Meaning of the dialogue

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In the movie Chhichhore, SSR's character Anirudh utters these powerful lines 'Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai' when his own son attempts to take his own life. He steps in as a mentor and the thoughtful voice which every person needs to hear once.

One should never feel down and out when failing in any life situation. Things do change for better and positive approach makes you sail through hard times.

SSR's dialogue from the movie became famous and was hailed as encouraging words which can bring a smile on your face despite dark days.

About Chhichhore

This coming-of-age comedy-drama by director Nitesh Tiwari which received a warm response from fans and critics alike. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, Chhichhore earned Rs 215.41 crore. The movie became a blockbuster hit and received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 67th National Film Awards announced in 2021.

Chhichhore features late superstar Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty (in his Hindi Debut), Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in the lead roles, with Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad in supporting roles.

It became Sushant Singh Rajput's final film appearance before his tragic death on June 14, 2020.