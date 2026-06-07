Dialogue of the day from Cocktail, 'Jab tak tum mere saath ho...'

Dialogue of the day: Throughout our lives, there are certain movie dialogues that stay with us long after the story ends. Sometimes, a single line captures emotions that are otherwise difficult to express, reminding us of love, loss, strength, or self-worth. On days when life feels uncertain, these words often find a way to resonate more deeply, offering comfort and perspective. Today, I want to share a memorable dialogue from a modern Bollywood classic that beautifully captures the essence of independence and unconditional love.

Dialogue of the day

"Jab tak tum mere saath ho, mujhe kisi aur ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aur jab tum nahi ho... toh bhi mujhe kisi aur ki zaroorat nahi hai." — Veronica (Deepika Padukone), Cocktail

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This poignant line is delivered by Veronica, one of the film's most complex and beloved characters. Cocktail follows the intertwined lives of Veronica, Gautam, and Meera as friendship, love, and heartbreak blur the boundaries between them. While the film is remembered for its glamorous setting and contemporary romance, it is Veronica's emotional journey that leaves the strongest impact.

At first glance, the dialogue appears to be about romantic love, but its meaning runs much deeper. It reflects a rare balance between devotion and self-reliance. Veronica expresses that while someone's presence can bring immense happiness, true strength comes from not losing yourself in their absence.

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In a world where relationships are often seen as a measure of personal fulfilment, this line serves as a reminder that love should complement who we are, not define us entirely. It speaks about emotional maturity—the ability to cherish someone deeply while still remaining whole on your own.

The dialogue also highlights one of the film's central themes: learning to navigate heartbreak, acceptance, and personal growth. Sometimes, the most powerful form of love is not dependence, but the confidence to stand strong regardless of who stays and who leaves.

About Cocktail

Cocktail is a romantic drama that revolves around three friends whose lives become entangled in a complicated love triangle. Set against the vibrant backdrop of London, the film explores friendship, heartbreak, self-discovery, and the complexities of modern relationships. At its heart is Veronica, a free-spirited woman whose emotional vulnerability and resilience make her one of the most memorable characters in contemporary Bollywood cinema.