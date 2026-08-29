Dialogue of the day from Dangal: 'Jeet tabhi milti hai jab...'

What follows is intense, the training, the discipline, the sacrifices the girls go through under their father's strict hand, day after day, with little room for complaint. At first, they push back hard. His methods are tough, almost brutal at times, and they resist every bit of it, unable to see why any of this is necessary. But slowly, something shifts inside them. They start to see the point of the hard work, the dedication behind it all, and what once felt like punishment starts to feel like purpose.