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Dialogue of the day from DDLJ: ‘Agar tum galat raaste par chaloge...'

This dialogue highlights the importance of choosing the right path, even if it feels difficult in the beginning. It reminds us that true success comes with patience and values, not shortcuts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from DDLJ: ‘Agar tum galat raaste par chaloge...'
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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