Dialogue of the day from DDLJ: ‘Agar tum galat raaste par chaloge...'

Dialogue of the day: Life has a way of forcing the question not loudly, not all at once, just a fork in the road and suddenly you have to pick. The easy path is tempting for obvious reasons: it's quick, it feels good early, and there's a comfort to it that makes the choice seem obvious. But that comfort doesn't always hold, and the regret that follows a wrong turn tends to show up later, when undoing it is harder. The right path asks more patience, honesty, and a willingness to stay with something even when it's pushing back but what's waiting at the end of it is different too. Not just success, but something that actually holds. Inner peace. The quiet satisfaction of knowing you got there the right way.