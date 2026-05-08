Dialogue of the day from Dhurandhar 2: 'Ab Pakistan ka mustaqbil, Hindustan tey karega'

Famous Dialogues: In this series, today let's revisit one of the most iconic lines from massive blockbuster hit 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'. The movie gave us many memorable moments and dialogues to recall. Viewers loved the Aditya Dhar film franchise, and showered equal love on the actors for their power-packed performances.

'Ab Pakistan ka mustaqbil, Hindustan tey karega' - Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar 2)

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Om Shanti Om, 'Agar Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho...'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the dialogue

This famous dialogue is uttered by Ranveer Singh in the movie and is also played in the background in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's trailer towards the end part. This builds on the momentum, raising the audience expectations.

This patriotic line gives us a hint at what to expect from this spy thriller about India and Pakistan. The dialogue means how India will now decide the future of Pakistan - this has an underlying reference to the might and power of our country from all grounds.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from Border 2: 'Jab Army, Air Force aur Navy ek saath ho jaaye toh...'

About Dhurandhar 2 cast, plot

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is an action-thriller film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and the final installment of a duology. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, with several actors reprising their roles from the first film.

The plot follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent ( Hamza played by Ranveer Singh) who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger threats.

The additional screenplay is by Ojas Gautam and Shivkumar V Panicker.

Dhurandhar 2 has scripted history at the box office, breaking many previous records. It has grossed over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically, the third-highest-grossing film in India, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2026 overall worldwide respectively.



It has raked in Rs 1,361 crore (US$140 million) in India and Rs 475.93 crore (US$50 million) in overseas market without releasing in GCC countries and China.



