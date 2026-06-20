Dialogue of the day from Dhurandhar: 'Agar tum logon ke patakhe khatam ho...'

Movie dialogue of the day: The audiences loved how Ranveer Singh smashed the blockbuster performance in Aditya Dhar's historic franchise - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The scale got bigger and the action was insane. The well-executed screenplay was lauded and finally fans felt elated after witnessing an entertaining watch. Besides, acting, action and music - Dhurandhar also ticked all boxes in the dialogue department. Let's check out this famous line from the movie today:
'Agar tum logon ke patakhe khatam ho gaye ho toh main dhamaka shuru karu.' – Ranveer Singh
These lines are uttered by Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the movie. It adds weight to his character in the plot and gives a good built-up to Ranveer's powerful fighting spirit.
The spy action thriller film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor alongside several supporting actors.
The first instalment of a duology focusses on high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.
Reportedly, Dhurandhar draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.
Dhurandhar grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within three weeks of release, having raced past multiple records, including being the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time of its release.
Its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on 19 March 2026 scripted history at the box office, breaking many previous records. It has grossed over Rs 1,837 crore worldwide, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically, the third-highest-grossing film in India, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2026 overall worldwide respectively.
It collected Rs 1,361 crore (US$140 million) in India and Rs 475.93 crore (US$50 million) in overseas market without releasing in GCC countries and China.
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