Dialogue of the day from Dhurandhar: 'Agar woh Bharat ke khilaf neend mein bhi sochein na, toh…'

Dialogue of the Day: Dhurandhar has been creating a storm at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. The film is receiving massive appreciation for its gripping storytelling, powerful performances, and high-impact dialogues.

One such standout line, delivered by R Madhavan, who plays the role of Ajal Sanyal, has struck a chord with audiences.

Dialogue of the Day

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“Agar woh Bharat ke khilaf neend mein bhi sochein na, toh unke khwab mein bhi hum nazar aane chahiye.”

Meaning of the Dialogue

This powerful dialogue reflects a strong sense of vigilance, dominance, and deterrence. It suggests that the nation’s strength should be so overwhelming that even the thought of going against it instills fear—not just in reality, but even in dreams. It highlights the idea of being ever-prepared and maintaining a presence that discourages adversaries from even imagining a threat.

On a deeper level, the line speaks about psychological power and national pride. It underlines that true strength lies not only in action but also in perception—when your power is so deeply recognised that it shapes the fears and thoughts of others, even at a subconscious level.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (also known as Hamza Ali Manzari), played by Ranveer Singh, an undercover agent operating in Pakistan.

Titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films ever made. The movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan.

The film also faced a box office clash with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, on March 19, 2026.