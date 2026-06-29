Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Dialogue of the day from Dil Chahta Hai, 'Look at that ship, In a while...'

A heartfelt reflection on how true friendships may take us to different destinations in life, but the bonds and memories we share remain timeless.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Dil Chahta Hai, 'Look at that ship, In a while...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dialogue of the day from Dil Chahta Hai, 'Look at that ship, In a while...'
Dialogue of the day2 min ago
2
quote of the day18 min ago
3
Gaza war crimes40 min ago
4
Entertainment53 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20262 hrs ago